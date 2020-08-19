COMMENT

I don't remember voting in my first election after turning 18.

I don't even remember caring about who was running.

I was more excited to turn 15 and apply for my driver's licence.

Voting, politics, the government did not even feature in my insular world view.

It's refreshing to see now that young people are starting to care more about who's in power and who represents them.

And some of those who were previously too young to vote before the election date was moved, have begun to sit up and take notice.

It was announced this week that the General Election, originally set down for September 19, was now to be held on October 17.

This means that some 17-year-olds having their birthdays in the lead up to the election will be eligible to vote.

Young voters this week told us some of their concerns, including the Covid-19 response and management of the borders, climate change, education and funding for sportswomen.

These are all valid concerns and each of them will have their chance to vote for the person or party who they believe will be in the best position to address them.

As of this week, there were 450,500 eligible voters aged 18 to 24 in New Zealand but Electoral Commission data shows 162,523 are not enrolled.

Only 73.6 per cent of the 5400 of eligible voters aged 18 to 24 years in the Tauranga electorate were enrolled at August 17, and 75.2 per cent in the Bay of Plenty electorate.

In the Rotorua electorate specifically, 63.5 per cent of the 7700 people aged 18 to 24 are enrolled.

Overall in the Rotorua electorate, 57,310 or 86.1 per cent of the eligible population is enrolled so far.

Voter apathy is a real problem and it's unfortunate that people think their one vote cannot make a difference. Or they are not a fan of any of the parties or candidates.

Young people in particular often use these reasons to not want to vote.

But it's important to vote, not only because it's our democratic right, hard-fought for by those who've come before us, but because the people we put in power are the ones who are making decisions for us for the next three years.

This could be one of the most important elections in our lifetime.

If you previously weren't eligible to enrol, make sure you enrol.

If you're not planning on voting, please, think twice.

Unlike my first voting experience, the enormity of this election is weighing heavily on all of us.