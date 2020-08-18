The 2020 Seriously Good Food Show has been cancelled.

After an initial postponement and hopes of putting on a successful and viable event, Bay Events said latest developments in the Covid-19 situation and lockdown levels meant the show was no longer able to move forward.

An exhibition requires significant forward investment from organisers, suppliers and exhibitors, and cannot proceed with confidence and in good faith while the situation remains so changeable," Bay Events said in a statement.

"Cancelling a show is not something we take lightly," Bay Events Managing Director Dana McCurdy said.

"We have been touched by the outpouring of support. Our priority has always been the health and safety of all event visitors, exhibitors and staff."

With the motto of 'buy local, support Kiwi made', the Seriously Good Food Show has kept the 2020 exhibitor list on their website to encourage the public to browse their offerings online and find something new and tasty.

"The team at Bay Events lives and works in the community that we cater to," McCurdy said.

"We see the positive effect our shows have on the local economy, and we are now putting our full efforts into our next show – the Tauranga Home Show on the 16th, 17th and 18th of October.

"It'll be election weekend, so we hope while people are out and about voting that they come over to the show and support New Zealand businesses!"

The next Seriously Good Food Show will now be taking place on the June 26 and 27 2021.