Bay of Plenty renovation companies say the "floodgates have opened" with inquiries for home upgrades almost quadrupling at some businesses after the Covid-19 lockdown, causing a backlog of work.

Those in the industry say the rush was due to homeowners acting on decisions they had made in lockdown to upgrade their home and spending travel savings on renovations instead.

The Renovation Company owner Bill Beck said inquiries from people wanting drawings for new alterations and renovations had "just about quadrupled" since coming out of lockdown.

"The phones are ringing red hot."

Beck said many people were wanting to renovate their kitchens and bathrooms.

"We've noticed people are also getting multiple quotes."

However, Beck said there were not enough draftsmen and architects to "pump the plans out".

"We have got big wait times," he said.

"But it is still that initial process of meeting, drawing, getting council consent that is a long process. Everything is just coming to a blockage.

"We can still get it done but the same process applies despite the increase in inquiry."

However, he said it was "a good problem to have" and the company was looking at ways to help speed up the process.

Beck said business was "pumping" before lockdown.

"Then Covid happened and we basically had to adapt or die ... It was a tough start to the year."

Luckily, he said he was able to pre-empt a New Zealand lockdown by following overseas news and had started buying stock for their warehouses that arrived before level 4.

"There were no delays, that helped us for sure."

Bill Beck, owner of The Renovation Company. Photo / George Novak

Luke and Wal Ashman from LW Design said they had been "flooded" with work since the lockdown.

"Everyone has had all that time to ponder their renovations over lockdown and have decided to go ahead with them now."

Palazzo Kitchens owner Ron Neale said the company had been so busy it had employed an extra staff member to help cope with demand.

"It was like the floodgates opened."

"Obviously people are putting some of their travel funds into renovating.

"It wasn't immediately after lockdown but more towards the end of July, it was like a light switch turned on.

"We hope it is happening to all business owners out there too."

He said his Rotorua and Cambridge stores had also been busy.

Hayden Burke from Fix & Build - a handyman service covering both Tauranga and Rotorua - said there had been "crazy demand" in the past couple of months.

"We have about 30 to 40 jobs a month coming in," said Burke, who came up with the handyman business idea during lockdown.

"It's been a lot of it is maintenance work," he said.

"We are seeing more coming from Rotorua, especially this month. There are about 10 jobs [a month] coming in from over there."

Mastercraft Kitchens Tauranga managing director Colin Campbell said the retail inquiry had "definitely increased".

"It is probably twice as busy as it was pre-Covid."

Campbell believed people were spending money they would have otherwise spent on travel or funds they had saved up over lockdown.