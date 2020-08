A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty from the early hours of tomorrow morning.

MetService said periods of heavy rain were expected in the region west of Kawerau and Coromandel Peninsula from about 3am through to 9am Wednesday.



Severe Weather Update

A number of Severe Weather Warnings and Severe Weather Watches are currently in place.

A complex trough over the Tasman Sea is forcing a strong, moist north to northeast flow over New Zealand the coming days.

Rotorua and Tauranga could expect fine spells and a few showers today with drizzle this evening.