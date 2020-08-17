Bay of Plenty surf life saving is set to benefit from a $50 billion Covid response fund including the construction of a new surf lifesaving hub at Mount Maunganui.

Community and voluntary sector minister Poto Williams today announced six shovel-ready projects which will build Surf Life Saving New Zealand's infrastructure facilities in Tauranga, Coromandel and Port Waikato.

The $50 billion Covid Response and Recovery Fund (CRRF) was set out in Budget 2020 and earmarked $3b for infrastructure projects.

The funding for surf lifesaving clubs will replace funds that were unable to be raised due to Covid-19 restrictions and the loss of traditional funding and fundraising opportunities.

"This is a significant investment which will create jobs while building infrastructure in several coastal communities, which will in turn have lasting benefits to those local communities and for all people that use those beaches," Williams said.

The new Eastern Region Rescue Centre will be in Mt Maunganui and will be the hub of Surf Life Saving New Zealand's eastern region operations.

Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey said the building of the rescue centre in Mt Maunganui was a major asset for the region.

"I am confident it will help reduce the damage done to local whānau through drowning and incidents in our waters, especially amongst our tamariki."

The projects announced today are:

Sunset Beach Community Hub and Lifeguard Facility: $454,000.

Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club: $676,000.

Tairua Surf Life Saving Club: $699,000.

Onemana Surf Life Saving Club: $317,000.

Eastern Region Rescue Centre: $2,890,000.

Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club: $800,000.

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.

The Covid Response and Recovery Fund

The government established the Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) to work with local councils and businesses to identify a pipeline of projects to support the economy during the Covid-19 rebuild.

Cabinet then decided the key sectors and regional breakdown of funds with more than 150 projects worth $2.6 billion being approved in principal.

These sectors are (excluding a $400m contingency):

Housing and urban development: $464m

Environmental: $460m

Community and social development: $670m

Transport (cycleways, walkways, ports and roads): $708m



The approximate regional breakdown is:

Auckland region: $500 million

Bay of Plenty Region: $170 million

Canterbury: $300 million

East Coast: $106 million

Hawke's Bay: $130 million

Manawatu/Whanganui: $140 million

Northland: $150 million

Otago: $260 million

Southland: $90 million

Taranaki: $85 million

Top of the South: $85 million

Waikato: $150 million

Wellington region: $185 million

West Coast: $90 million