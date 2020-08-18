It's club rugby 1 and Covid-19 nil as international coaches Wayne Smith, Leon Holden and Dave Dillon have chosen to stay home and go local.

Regarded as one of the greatest coaches in history, former All Blacks coach and assistant coach Wayne Smith is the director of rugby in Japan - but thanks to Covid-19, Waihi Athletic has stolen his heart.

"Ironically Covid has helped club rugby. All around the country there were a lot of guys that would've headed overseas to play a bit of footie, they couldn't go so they stayed and played," Smith said.

Smith and wife Trish moved permanently to Waihi Beach after realising during lockdown that there was no better place on earth.

"I love it. During lockdown it was just magnificent being here, I'm semi-retired and couldn't think about a better place to live and nor could Trish."

Since offering his skills to Waihi Athletic players he's enjoying friendly rivalry with former UK Wasps director of rugby Leon Holden and colleague, international coach Dave Dillon, who are doing the same for the Red and Whites of Whangamata.

"I'm a coach, and I don't get any benefit from sitting around, I'm passionate about the learning environment and the thrill of seeing people improve," Dillon said.

Dave Dillon giving a halftime talk during the COBRAS rugby match. Photo / Jason Bartley

He spent lockdown with friend Holden in Whangamata but is set to return to Japan where he's head coach of the Kobelco Steelers.

The importance of grass roots rugby to all three coaches - and their insistence that their contribution not be overstated - was a common thread.

"You never forget where you come from, your identity, club rugby is so much more than just the rugby, it's the community and people involved in and around the country," Dillon said, who drives from Ngatea to coach in Whangamata and also coaches in his hometown.

"People say it must be good for the club but it's given me so much. I've learnt quite a bit from the boys at Whangamata, they're smart about asking questions and coming up with solutions."

Holden and Dillon introduced video analysis giving them feedback on the footage with notes to the players.

Leon Holden. Photo / Jason Bartley

The coaches say they've gained perspective from players who sacrifice time to train and play while running their own businesses or doing shift work in the mine, and in Waihī particularly, having to miss training due to work commitments.

"I've been involved with professional rugby a long time and it's obvious those players love the game, but the community players love the game in a different way, they don't get any money or fame.

"They love it the same reason my era love it, the camaraderie, you work hard together doing something for the community. That's essentially why I wanted to get involved," Smith said.

Because of time commitments with work, training numbers can be unpredictable week to week.

"It really reinforces to me how much these guys are giving just to actually play the game," he said.

Holden began assisting with technical input after a group of businessmen approached him last year saying the club wanted to give it a "decent crack" this year.

That's just what the team has done - making it through to the final after last Saturday's semifinal win in Whitianga against Mercury Bay. This followed a massive home game against rivals Waihi Athletic where the size of the crowd proved how important club rugby was to a community.

"The best part is looking at the players' and supporters' faces after a win," Holden said.

"It means so much to the people in the town and makes it all worthwhile.

"A lot of small towns are suffering at the moment. Young men are suffering with all the things going on in the world so it's nice to give them an environment where they can feel good about themselves. The boys are definitely doing that."

Dillon said he's thinking and problem solving at a different pace to professional rugby, and like his coaching colleagues, they're learning themselves. Holden said in club rugby he had to learn the subtle skills that got forgotten in the professional game.

While the talent was definitely there, the demands and rewards of a balanced work and family life along with rugby was a consideration for most club players.

"You've got to make a decision in life whether you're going to become a professional player ... it would be a hell of a big step to give that [life] away. But there are some good players around, particularly in the Thames Valley," Smith said.

Smith would like to see professional rugby in the community more, and saw Covid-19 as an opportunity for this.

"Personally I would love to see our professional rugby go into one window, for example Super Rugby and the Mitre 10 Cup play at the same time."

"Playing the same players often gives Mitre 10 players a chance to move up to Super Rugby, or go back down during the season.

"It would allow Mitre 10 games to play around the community more. We could see the Chiefs play in south Waikato or Morrinsville for example - that could happen all around the country. Then when the All Blacks, junior All Blacks and Maori All Blacks start up, the rest have the chance to play club rugby.

"Placement of two or three top players would develop the game at club level. "Rural areas provide a lot of players to Super Rugby but don't get to see those players play in their clubs."

Life member Richard Laurenson and injured 100 game veteran Paki Solomon are all smiles. Photo / Jason Bartley

Smith spent 33 years in Christchurch and saw the impact that star players had on club teams.

"When Sonny Bill Williams came back to play rugby I got him to join my club (Belfast) and the club at that time hadn't won a game. He played half a game and it inspired the team, they won about four of the last six games, not with him playing but because he had generated excitement and feel that 'he's chosen us'."

When he was assistant coach for the Chiefs and brought player Robbie Robinson to his hometown of Putaruru, he saw how it fired up the boys there.

This weekend there'll be no need for the firing up of any crowd from Whangamata, when the Red n Whites take on the final at Rhodes Park in Thames.