With the election moved back four weeks a new group of young people are now eligible to enrol to vote, including 33 students at one Tauranga school alone.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed that the election would be pushed back to October 17.



Six Otumoetai College students told the Bay of Plenty Times they couldn't wait to have their say, particularly on who should lead our country through the Covid-19 crisis recovery.

Samuel McLauchlan, who turns 18 on September 24, said if he could vote right now Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Party would get both of his two ticks.

"The way Jacinda has led our country over the past three years, particularly her great leadership skills and her party's response to the Covid-19 crisis, and the Government's cutting of tertiary training fees and improving the apprenticeship scheme, gets my vote."

Bijou Johnson, who turns 18 on October 9, said if she had to cast her vote today, the Green Party would get her nod, particularly because of the party's proposed Universal Basic Income policy and its climate change response strategies.

"But I do want to look into what it would mean if I did decide to split my party vote."

Fellow student Logan Blair, who turns 18 two days before the new election date, said he was excited to be given the unique chance to add his voice to Election 2020.

"It was so unexpected. I think it's very important that we do take advantage of this opportunity and not waste it.

"Unfortunately, there are quite a few young people who don't believe their vote will make a difference so they're a bit blase about enrolling, which is a real shame."

Blair said being able to enrol to vote had opened his eyes to the need to become better informed about political issues, particularly those which impacted on young people.

He said he would like to see candidates visiting schools rather than relying on traditional ways of reaching out to young voters.

Arahia McKinney, who turns 18 on September 21, said she was an undecided voter and wanted more time to research what candidates were promising.

"Jacinda Ardern has done a great job leading the country partly in responding to the Covid-19 crisis and the Christchurch mosque attacks, but I want to ensure that I make a well-informed decision," she said.

Josh Copeman, who turns 18 on October 3, said it was "great news" to be able to vote, but admitted he had not paid too much attention to the candidates' election pitches.

"I need a bit more time to do some personal research before I decide. "

Fellow student Anya Pearce said she believed a lot more young people would vote this time around given what's now at stake, particularly due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"I think a lot more of my generation do want to have their voices heard on a whole raft of issues because they are concerned about their future and want to make informed choices.

"That includes helping decide who is the best person to lead our country through the Covid-19 recovery and the next recession, and responding to global issues such as climate change."

"I'm really excited to be given this chance," Pearce, who turns 18 on October 3, said.

Principal Russell Gordon said he believed that having the opportunity to vote in a democracy was the most important way of making your voice heard.

"This election, our students will have the unique experience of not only exercising their electoral and party vote, but they can also be a part of the decision-making concerning the Cannabis Legalisation and Control referendum and the End of Life Choice referendum.

"These are real issues that may impact on their life," he said.

"Our message to students who are eligible to vote in the forthcoming election will simply be that 'If YOU don't Vote, others will make the decisions for YOU, so have your say!"

Statistics New Zealand estimated about 5000 young people nationwide would turn 18 between September 20 and October 17.

The Electoral Commission said there were 162,523 young voters nationwide aged 18 to 24 years not yet enrolled out of the estimated 450,500 eligible voters in this age group.

Only 73.6 per cent of the 5400 of eligible voters aged 18 to 24 years in the Tauranga electorate were enrolled at August 17, and 75.2 per cent in the Bay of Plenty electorate.

An Electoral Commission spokesman said the commission would continue to "work hard" over the next eight weeks to encourage this age group to enrol and vote, " he said.

"Currently there are 10,639 17-year-olds on the provisional roll, and we automatically switch individuals from this roll to the general roll when they turn 18."

"We strongly encourage people of whatever age to enrol early to make voting easier and faster, and this time round people can enrol on election day."

Otumoetai College student Arahia McKinney. Photo / George Novak

Arahia McKinney:

Who will you vote for?: I think Jacinda Ardern has led the country really well during the Covid-19 crisis and the mosque attacks but I want little more time to do some research."

Key election issues: Tertiary education funding, increased support for GP visits and Covid-19 response.

Referendum: "I'm still undecided, particularly about legalising cannabis use and I want to do more research into the impacts of saying yes."

Otumoetai College student Josh Copeman. Photo / George Novak

Josh Copeman:

Who will you vote for?; "I didn't expect to be able to vote, so I need a little more time."

Key election issues: Education and tertiary fees, the Covid-19 response, and health.

Referendums: "Unsure about the cannabis one, but I'm voting yes for assisted dying, as I don't think it's fair people with terminal illnesses should not be given the choice."