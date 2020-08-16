A Tauranga woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash at a Pāpāmoa roundabout.
A police media spokeswoman said police attended the incident on Tara Rd near the Domain Rd off-ramp about 9.55pm yesterday.
A car had crashed on a roundabout and the driver allegedly left the scene on foot before being found a short distance away and arrested, she said.
A 36-year-old woman is due to appear in Tauranga District Court this morning for careless driving and breaching licence conditions. There was no alcohol involved in the incident, the spokeswoman said.
