2018 World Rugby Women's Sevens Player of the Year Michaela Blyde is no stranger to success.

While much of that success has come on the world stage, playing for the Black Ferns Sevens, on Saturday she was in the thick of it at club level.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still causing chaos overseas and the Olympics postponed, the Black Ferns Sevens players are stuck in New Zealand. Many have turned to club rugby to keep their skills sharp in the meantime.

On Saturday, Blyde's Rangiuru, the defending champions, travelled to Rangataua for the Baywide Premier Women's final. There were familiar faces in the Rangataua line-up too as Blyde went up against national team-mates Kelly Brazier and Mahina Paul.

Down 31-29 and with time up, Rangiuru had possession as they threw everything at Rangataua, searching for a match-winner.

Phase after phase, they marched their way up field before spreading the ball right where Blyde, playing fullback, received it in space.

As she has done countless times in the black jersey, she got on the outside of her marker, fended off another would-be tackler and dived over in the corner, securing back-to-back titles for the women in red, white and blue.

Rangiuru celebrate winning the Baywide women's title. Photo / Supplied

Blyde refused to take credit for the match-winning moment.

"In all honesty, I don't put that down to who finished it, it was what happened five minutes before that with our whole team sticking together, even though every single one of us was seeing stars.

"The fact that those girls kept their heads up, kept playing and created the space on the outside. It's such a long game, you forget how long 80 minutes is, but I'm so proud of the girls, they've faced a lot of adversity this year."

This year, Rangiuru started the season without 13 of the players who helped them win the 2019 title. Throughout the year several of the players lost loved ones and, one week out from the final, their captain Christie Yule was ruled out with injury.

When you throw in the uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions leading up to the game, Blyde said just showing up to play was an achievement to be proud of.

"To be honest, that score doesn't justify who the better team was, that was such an even game. When you look at the players on both teams there are quality Volcanix girls, quality Black Ferns 15s girls as well. To have a winner on the day is almost unfair because it was such a tight game but I'm happy."

She said it was a season full of uncertainty in terms of international rugby but she had found a home at Rangiuru.

"To come into the Rangiuru family and be able to play some rugby, despite what's going on in the world, we're very grateful to have the opportunity to throw the ball around, score some tries and make some tackles."

Rangiuru are the 2020 Baywide Women's Club Rugby champions. Photo / Supplied

The game was a tight and nervy affair from the outset. Rangiuru dominated possession in the early stages but could not find a way through.

They were punished for their inability to put points on the board when Brazier, playing first five for Rangataua, broke through and raced 50m to score under the posts. She converted and Rangataua took a 7-0 lead.

Rangiuru hit back half an hour in when centre Riisi Pouri-Lane powered onto a flat ball and roared through a gap to score. The try was converted and the score locked at 7-all.

Rangataua found their feet in the final 10 minutes of the first half and scored consecutive tries through Kate Henwood and Olivia Richardson to lead 19-7 at the break.

Rangiuru came out firing in the second half and, nine minutes in, they were back in the game with a try to Eretin Williams. They scored another through winger Unique Clarke and were within touching distance, trailing 19-17.

Rangataua winger Mererangi Paul breaks away for a try. Photo / Supplied

Rangiuru hooker Te Urupounamu McGarvey, whose barnstorming ball running was a feature throughout the match, gave her side a 24-19 lead with a converted try 25 minutes into the second half.

Rangataua hit back through wingers Mererangi Paul and Olivia Richardson before Rangiuru's Clarke scored her second with only a few minutes left on the clock. That left the score at 31-29 to Rangataua, setting up a frantic finish and Blyde's match-winning moment.

RESULTS

RUGBY

Bay of Plenty Women

Premier Final:

Rangiuru 34-31 Rangataua

Western Bay of Plenty Men

Premier Semifinals:

Tauranga Sports 29-20 Rangiuru

Te Puke 22-27Te Puna

Premier Development Semifinals:

Tauranga Sports 28-20 Te Puna

Rangataua 24-27 Judea

Senior Reserves:

Eastern Districts 16-16 Greerton Marist

Tauranga Sports 29-0 Pāpāmoa

Te Puna 10-36Katikati

Eastern Bay of Plenty Men

Division 1:

Galatea/Waiohau 0-29 Ōpōtiki

Whakatāne Marist 52-29 Poroporo

Paroa 24-36 Te Teko

Ruatoki 47-13 Edgecumbe

Central Bay of Plenty Men

Premier:

Kahukura 0-33 Whakarewarewa

Waikite 18-39 Ngongotahā

Marist St Michael's 12-20 Rotoiti

Premier Development:

Kahukura v Reporoa - Kahukura won by default

Whakarewarewa v Ngongotahā Eagles - No result available

Ngongotahā Hawkes 50-0 Waikite

Marist St Michael's v Murupara - Marist won by default

Eastern Pirates - Bye

FOOTBALL

(Bay of Plenty teams only)

WaiBop Premiership:

Ōtūmoetai 1-5 Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa

Tauranga City 4-2 Huntly Thistle

Ngaruawahia Utd 3-2 Waiariki

Gisler Architects Te Awamutu 2-7 ninetyblack Taupō

WaiBop Championship:

Tauranga City 4-4 Cambridge FC

Waikato Unicol Reserves 1-5 Te Puke Utd

Whakatāne Town 1-1 Taupō

Ōtūmoetai 2-2Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa

Tauranga Old Blues 1-0 Hamilton Wanderers

WaiBop W-League:

Whakatāne Town 4-1 Ōtūmoetai

Waiariki - Bye

Hamilton Wanderers v Tauranga City - No result available

Tilemax Pāpāmoa 6-2 Melville

Bay 1:

Ōtūmoetai Legends v Pāpāmoa - No result available

Ōtūmoetai 5-1 Katikati

Waiariki v Tauranga City - No result available

Whakatāne Town 12-4 Kawerau Sports

Bay 2:

No results available

Women's Bay 1:

Kawerau Sports 5-2 Plains Rangers

Te Puke - Bye

Blue Rovers Vintage v Tauranga City - No result available