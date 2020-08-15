

I read with interest Tauranga City Council's share of the Cayman Apartments disaster comes to $21 million ( News, August 8 ) but was pleased to see that this was to be funded from the council's risk reserve.

But I then read on to find there is no money in the reserve.

A reserve in name only.

Will our council now be having a fumble down the back of the couch to see if it can find some money there, or are the longsuffering ratepayers again going to be stuck with the costs? [Abridged]

Richard Prince

Welcome Bay



Annamarie's superb work

There are times when we need to celebrate special people in our communities.

Thank you, Cira Olivier, who ( News, August 12 ) has introduced us to the amazing Annamarie Angus, manager of the Tauranga Men's night shelter.

Some of us have been fortunate enough to meet Annamarie and understand the work she does – the standards she sets for all the men and the skill and love she brings to so many by bringing them back from the brink of despair, to full and active healthy citizens again.

She never stops trying.

Advertisement

Annamarie has the support of many special people, like our police, our dentists - so many of whom give their time to ensure that Annamarie can help.

She deserves a Queen's Service Medal and we should all be pushing to make sure we honour her for the superb work she has done over a number of years.

I believe every mother and father must be grateful for all that she does for our sons who have lost their way.

She gives them hope and confidence.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem



Cycleway transformative



I read with interest the comments regarding the fears of lost parking on Cameron Rd.

The opportunity to change the cycleways to segregated and add a bus lane are transformative for people in Tauranga who choose not to travel by car.

There are no parking issues as far as I can see. There are already cycle lanes on both sides, the footpaths in most areas are at least 4m wide, and there are two to four lanes of car traffic plus parking either on street or in parking bays.

Advertisement

There is plenty of room to accommodate the changes and not lose any parking.

If a two-way segregated cycleway is used then there is potential for even more room. In my view, the naysayers need to get out and take a good look at the potential instead of immediately complaining.

The businesses along Cameron Rd are fortunate to have free parking provided by ratepayers; businesses in malls have to pay for their parking as part if their lease costs.

Russell Wenn

Oropi

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz