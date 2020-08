A truck that blew a tyre and was blocking a lane on the Te Maunga roundabout in Mount Maunganui is now off the road.

The truck and trailer broke down at the roundabout on State Highway 2 and 29A and was blocking the lane heading toward Pāpāmoa.

Traffic management crew were onsite with police to safely manage traffic through the roundabout.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area if possible or to expect delays.