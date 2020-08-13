Memories of 1940 come back.

In Britain, a coalition government was formed to fight a common enemy and we won.

It would be wise to postpone the election until the emergency is past.

Both major parties have a dearth of talent, so by pooling political resources, we would have better leadership to help us through the crisis.

When the virus is tamed there will be ample time for the politicians of every hue to push their separate, blinkered agendas.

Robert Shaw

Tauranga



Work on roads takes too long



In 2018, the Morandi Bridge in Genoa (Italy) collapsed killing 43.

Two years later Renzo Piano's stunning 1.1km-long bridge including 19 spans 40m high on 18 pylons has opened.

In the same time the Baypark to Bayfair Link is barely out of the ground with probably two years to go.

Why do roadworks and projects take so excruciatingly long in this country?

B Ingram

Pāpāmoa



Don't destroy Cameron Rd



My goodness, look out commuters of Tauranga, we are about to have another road destroyed.

In my view, Cameron Rd between 17th Ave and the Greerton CBD was a fail, 15th Ave-Turret Rd was a fail, the top of Wahi Rd at the roundabout was a fail, Welcome Bay Rd was a fail and still too fast for such a built-up area, the Welcome Bay slip lane was a fail, and now the council is going to destroy Cameron Rd with crazy so-called improvements.

I believe it will take longer than it should, costs will blow out and the project by no means future-proofed.

Why not spend the $45m and fix up all the city's roading projects that have failed drastically?

Alan Ryan

Welcome Bay

