Sport in the Bay of Plenty is up in the air with some associations putting plans in place around this weekend's fixtures.

New Zealand went into alert level 2 at midday Wednesday, while Auckland was put into alert level 3. At this stage these alert levels are in place until midnight Friday.

Bay of Plenty Rugby said in a statement today if the region remained at alert level 2 on Saturday morning the following would happen for this weekend's scheduled matches:

Central Bay Junior Rugby:

All play at Westbrook Fields is cancelled this weekend.



Eastern Bay Junior Rugby:

All play at Whakatane Rugby Park is cancelled this weekend.

Advertisement

Western Bay Junior Rugby:

U6/U7 Bay Oval - Cancelled

U8-U10 Blake Park – Games will continue with strict level 2 restrictions in place. The WBOP JMC Blake Park Sub Committee is working on a potential solution around how they will manage the 100 people mass gathering restrictions. More information to follow.

U11-U13 games at clubs – Games will continue with strict level 2 restrictions in place. Home teams to host.

Baywide Secondary Schools Rugby:

Bay of Plenty Secondary Schools rugby will continue as normal this weekend, however, as per the Ministry of Education guidelines, there are no spectators, unless schools have a system to manage crowds of no more than 100 (including players) and team lists are collected for contact tracing.

Please refer to your child's school for clarification on whether they are able to have (max of 100) spectators or not.



Parents will have to drop off their children at the gates and return to their cars until the completion of the match. All coaches and managers are responsible for executing contact tracing and hygiene protocols.



Senior Club Rugby:

There are twelve senior clubs right across the Bay of Plenty region that are scheduled to host matches this weekend and all have advised that they are well prepared to follow their Covid-19 Safety Plans with regards to hosting home games under alert level 2 restrictions.



With the Western Bay Sub Union competition in the semi-final stage, Tauranga Sports are still scheduled to host both a Premier Mens (Rangiuru) and Development Mens (Te Puna) semi-final at the Tauranga Domain.

Te Puke Sports are still scheduled to host Te Puna in the other Premier men's semi-final at Murray Salt Stadium, with Rangataua scheduled to host the remaining Development Mens final (Judea) and the Toi Ohomai Baywide Womens Final (Rangiuru) at Ariki Park Maungatapu.



Some finer details need to be worked through to enable the venues hosting more than one match to be able to keep within the 100-person mass gathering restrictions.



Individual hosts will be responsible for the way in which they manage their venues, but they can't do it alone.



Everyone has a part to play in ensuring these games this weekend go off without a hitch, the union said.

Hockey

Covid 19 Update

Intercity Competition 2020

At this stage as the matches and teams involved are spread across Covid L2 and L3 areas, consideration needs to be given to how our competition may proceed.

We will advise by Midday Friday August 14 2020 whether matches can proceed or not on Saturday August 15.

Advertisement

Rugby League

Saturday's Round 7 of the Men's competition in Pāpāmoa is still being played at this stage.

Expect an update here this Friday following the Government's briefing.

12.00pm Tauranga v Pikiao

1.00pm Tauhara v Forestland

1.30pm Pacific v Reporoa

2.30pm Taupo v Mangakino

3.00pm Otumoetai v Papamoa

Football

We do not yet have a great deal of information on what the future looks like however we thought it prudent to remind everyone of what level 2 means.

Click here for more information.

Advertisement

Rotorua Netball

Due to the latest Covid information announcement, there will be NO Secondary School competition this afternoon (Wednesday 12 August).

Further information will follow after discussion with the Rotorua Executive Committee.

Keep safe everyone, stay home and see you next week.