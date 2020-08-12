A new Bay of Plenty based initiative hopes to kickstart a new Māori-led export sector.

The initiative will extract and commercialise high value bio active molecules from plant-based foods and horticulture for the global bio active ingredient market, which is expected to reach $51.71 billion USD by 2024.

Bay of Plenty-based Te Whāi Ao Ltd has joined forces with Hamilton-based nano tech business Ligar LP to develop a pipeline of high value bio active molecules.

It is hoped this will capitalise on growing consumer interest in bio actives and immunity boosting supplements, alongside plant-based foods.

At today's launch, Te Whai Ao and Ligar signed a memorandum of understanding to collaboratively plan and develop a new entity called The Refinery, a business and facility focused on the large scale extraction and commercialisation of bio actives.

The Bio actives Refinery Project was the catalyst for the public launch of the Solutions Lab led by Te Whai Ao.

It is the first of the regional Federation of Māori Authorities' FOMA Innovation Solutions Labs designed to provide Māori with new pathways into innovative enterprises and to increase participation in the high tech sector.

Te Awanui Huka Pak and Te Whāi Ao chief executive Te Horipo Karaitiana said bio actives from New Zealand plant-based foods and horticulture presented an opportunity to kickstart a new Māori-led export sector.

"Bio actives from horticultural waste streams will open up sustainable opportunities for Māori to increase the value of primary sector exports. The initiative is a perfect fit for our innovation company Te Whai Ao, which is focused on growing revenue by expanding and deepening the impact of horticultural activities, and growing capability and enterprise for Māori.

Bay of Plenty-based Te Whāi Ao Ltd has joined forces with Hamilton-based nanotech business Ligar LP to develop a pipeline of high value bioactive molecules. Photo / Supplied

"This initiative has the potential to grow a new generation of great jobs for Māori. By partnering with Ligar we can combine their bio active market knowledge, purification capability and processing know-how with Te Awanui's capability in developing sustainable opportunities which safeguard and enhance the interests of the Taiao (our holistic environment including land, sea, air, water) and its people for future generations," he said.

The initial project focus is bio active molecules present in biomass on Māori land. A detailed review of the bio active content of waste streams from avocado and kiwifruit production has already begun, with other sectors to follow.

Ligar managing director Aiden Tapping said its purification systems could extract high value molecules or contaminants that may only be present at the part-per-billion level.

"Our technology can turn horticultural waste streams into higher value products, very much in line with the Primary Sector Council and Government's 'Fit For a Better World' vision to accelerate the productivity, sustainability and inclusiveness of the primary sector, to deliver more value for all New Zealanders.

Te Awanui Huka Pak and Te Whāi Ao chief executive Te Horipo Karaitiana. Photo / Supplied

"This project will directly contribute the goal of helping to lift export earnings by $10 billion per annum by 2030," he said.

Ligar's Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs) are 'smart' materials that have the ability to selectively capture and remove specific molecules or groups of molecules from fluids.

Ligar makes MIPs in large volumes so that they can be used efficiently at a commercial scale.

Ligar chief exploration officer said the outcome of the bio active research underway will be fed into The Refinery.

"We will utilise Ligar's novel extraction science to make high quality, ethical, bio active extracts that are in demand around the world while embracing the Māori concept of Te Taiao, a respectful relationship with the natural world.

"We've started creating our bio prospecting pipeline. We already have the ability to extract valuable molecules from hemp and kava and we're in the discovery phase looking at the bio active molecules in kiwifruit and avocado that should be possible to extract using Ligar's MIPs.

Ligar managing director Aiden Tapping. Photo / Supplied

"We have a growing list of targets to investigate. We will develop a short, medium and long-term list of bio actives opportunities, including assessing the feasibility of their commercialisation."

Te Whai Ao and Ligar are seeking foundation partners for The Refinery in the Bay of Plenty.

"A key to the commercial success of the project is our ability to extract molecules at scale, so we need to invest in a purpose-built facility. We're also seeking industry partners to take the initial bio actives to market.

"We're already in discussions with several parties in the nutraceutical and functional food markets, and we're keen to talk with other potential partners who have an interest in other areas such native natural flora, fauna and fungi."

The Bio actives Refinery Strategy was developed with co-investment from the MBIE Māori Commercial Advisers and Vision Mātauranga funds.