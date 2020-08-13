"To get muddy and have fun."

Those were the goals for a group of Tauranga Intermediate students who took part in Tauranga's Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge this week.

The event, which takes primary and intermediate-aged children through a muddy obstacle course as part of New Zealand's biggest mud run series, was the first for organisers Event Promotions' since the initial Covid-19 lockdown. The second event of the series is scheduled for Rotorua on August 24 and 25.

The course for Year 3 and 4 pupils was 1.5km, while children in years 5-8, completed a 3km trail consisting of mud pits, tunnels, hurdles, a climbing frame and more.

For Tauranga Intermediate 13-year-old Daniel McLean, it was his fourth time completing the muddy challenge.

"I love going back and doing it."

This year, he did the challenge with his school mates Amir Bain-Calvert, 13, Ethan Lewis, 12, Logan Bell, 13, and Ethan Richardson - all of whom had the same goal of sticking together, "to get muddy and have fun".

There were more than 600 entries for the Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge in Tauranga this year. Photo / Kristin Macfarlane

Stephanie Nielsen from Event Promotions said 600 children had pre-registered online prior to the Tuesday event, with 50 entries on the day.

"It felt wonderful, quite surreal but very special to be back doing what we love [running events] after a hiatus of nearly six months."

While numbers were down from the inaugural event last year, which she put down to the impacts of Covid-19, the farthest group that travelled to Tauranga to compete was a group of children from Tolaga Bay Area School in Gisborne.

Keanu Reedy was among that group and on top of travelling the furthest to arrive, he also completed his 3km the fastest, being the first to cross the finish line on the day.

Keanu Reedy from Tolaga Bay Area School was the first to finish the 3km Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge event. Photo / Kristin Macfarlane

St Mary's Catholic School Year 3 pupil Spencer McIntosh was excited to have finished his first Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge, which he found hard but a lot of fun.

The 7-year-old was looking forward to competing in future events.

Spencer McIntosh, 7, from St Mary's Catholic School. Photo / Kristin Macfarlane

A group of Tauranga Primary School students crossed the finish line visibly muddy, evidence of plenty of playfulness being had throughout the obstacle course.

Year 6 student Ryan Blair, 11, was all smiles as he crossed the finish line, saying the challenge was a fun way to spend a morning.

Niko Craven, Ty McPherson, Chiara Masey, Kyan Freeland-Smith, Ryan Blair from Tauranga Primary School. Photo / Kristin Macfarlane

Max Harrison, 10, and Kaleb Barr, 10, travelled from Cambridge to take part in the event. For Max it was his fourth time entering the challenge but both Hautapu School students enjoyed every part of it and planned to do more.

Max Harrison, 10, and Kaleb Barr, 10, travelled from Cambridge to take part in the Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge. Photo / Kristin Macfarlane

Upcoming Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge events:

Rotorua: August 24, 25.

Hamilton: September 9, 10, 11.

Auckland: September 16.

Wellington: October 14, 15.

Palmerston North: October 19.

Hawke's Bay: October 21.