A transport taskforce aimed at identifying and helping remedy the Western Bay's biggest traffic "pinch-points" has admitted there is no silver bullet when it comes to future-proofing Tauranga's traffic woes but it is trying.

The claim prompted some elected members to vent their frustration and impatience at potential lack of action.

In a presentation to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Strategy and Policy Committee, representatives from the Western Bay Transport System Plan (TSP) revealed plans to prioritise different modes of transport on the city's busiest traffic corridors.

The project is jointly funded by Tauranga City Council and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency as a joint transport initiative that will support the delivery of UFTI (Urban Form Transport Initiative) recommendations across the Western Bay region.

The project was endorsed in September and is the next step in helping address the city's transport issues.

Independent chairman Dean Kimpton and programme director Neil Mason told regional councillors at the meeting there were gaps in the city's transport network. One of the group's next steps was identifying which different modes of transport should be prioritised over others on the city's busiest traffic corridors.

Mason referred to the need to look after freight on Hewletts Rd trying to gain access to the Port of Tauranga, while other roads had the potential to cater for buses and cyclists better.

"Each route is being identified as having a primary purpose. Therefore, we can be constructive in how we tailor designs for those spaces."

Mason said there needed to be consideration given to economic elements and cost benefits as part of the plans.

"That's a very difficult discussion to have."

Bay of Plenty Regional councillor Andrew von Dadelszen said he was enthused and it was great to have an independent team getting started.

"It has taken a bloody long time. We've actually got to start putting milestones in place."

Councillor Lyall Thurston said there had been a large push, particularly from the Government, to offer better multi-modal transport alternatives but "what is the silver bullet to get Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty people extracted from their vehicles"?

"We need to know. I'm sick to death of talking about this."

Councillor Stacey Rose added: "I don't want to be here in 20 years and these conversations are still happening."

Kimpton replied: "If only there was a silver bullet."

He said the answer to changing people's love affair with cars was "layer on layer" and people needed to rethink urban development. The council also needed to ensure public transport was safe, clean and reliable because "if you don't have that, why would you change out of your car".

"You are going to have to do a lot of things," he told councillors.

After the meeting, Kimpton told the Bay of Plenty Times a System Operating Framework was the upcoming key milestone for the project and was expected to be delivered later this year. This would help inform the city council's transport investment programmes which would be consulted on through the next Long-term Plan and Regional Land Transport Plan 2021-24.

"The TSP is looking at all aspects of the transport network: roads, rail, public transport, freight, walking and biking. It takes into account current and future urban growth, the provision of housing and jobs within the local economy, and therefore our region's transport needs.

"It will also consider the influence of other factors, such as parking and public transport fees, our commitment to carbon reduction and how to manage the transport challenges being faced both in the city and wider sub-region."

There was a specific focus on finding solutions for some of the city's known key pinch-points like SH2 Hewletts Rd, SH2 Ōmokoroa to Tauranga, and 15th Avenue/SH29A, he said.

The TSP looks at transport solutions in the three year, three to 10 year, and 10 to 30 year investment periods.

UFTI is a group that brings together different plans and projects from across the Western Bay of Plenty to address issues such as land availability and urban development; integration of emerging technology; and multimodal transport and transport network capacity.

The project is overseen by a TSP governance group, and project partners include the city council, NZ Transport Agency, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Port of Tauranga, Priority One, KiwiRail and tangata whenua.