Winners of the band category have been announced for this year's regional Bay Of Plenty Smokefree Rockquest competition.

Coming first was rock band O.C.D from Papamoa College.

Drummer and vocalist Maysen Mitchell said when the band heard about their win they were surprised and then super excited.

"I think we stood out because you never see a female drummer, let alone a drummer and singer," the 14-year-old said.

Advertisement

"We've put in a lot of practice and we are so grateful to be chosen for first place."

The full line up for O.C.D is Maysen Mitchell on vocals and drums, Adam Levison on bass, and Josh Young on electric guitar.

They win a prize package from the Rockshop and go into the national selection pool for the event's live national final, held at the Dorothy Winstone Centre, Auckland on September 12.

Second place in the band category went to CANVAS from Mt Maunganui College and Papamoa College.

Both bands now join the Bay of Plenty regional solo-duo winners Bri Hilton and Taupo-nui-a-Tia College (first) and Mabel George, Mt Maunganui College (second) with the opportunity to submit a video of their original material for selection as one of the top 10 national finalists.

Chairman and general manager Matt Ealand reflected on the role played by the platform to encourage smokefree lifestyles saying: "The relationship between Smokefree and Rockquest Promotions goes back 28 years.

"We have seen the culture around smoking and music change over that time, and that is something we are really proud to have been a part of."

The full list of awards for the Bay Of Plenty region is

Advertisement

1st place band - O.C.D (Papamoa College)

2nd place band - CANVAS (Mt Maunganui College, Papamoa College)

3rd place band - FLEX (Tauranga Boys' College)

1st place solo/duo - Bri Hilton (Taupo-nui-a-Tia College)

2nd place solo/duo - Mabel George (Mt Maunganui College)

Smokefree Tangata Beats - The Procrastinators (Whangamata Area School)

Advertisement

Musicianship Award - Finn Hughes of vegan funk machine (Mt Maunganui College)

Musicianship Award - Maysen Mitchell of O.C.D. (Papamoa College)

Smokefree Best Vocals Award - Emily Tatersall (Mt Maunganui College)

APRA Lyric Award - Paraskevi Spiropoulos for Another Vein In The Wave (Bethlehem College)

ZM Best Song Award- The Procrastinators (Whangamata Area School)

Rockshop Electronic Assist Award - Darcy Bassett (Tauranga Boys' College)

Advertisement

Smokefree Tangata Beats is run alongside Smokefreerockquest with a focus on the unique cultural identity of Aotearoa New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest include Broods, Marlon Williams, Robinson, Fazerdaze, Drax Project, Six60, Leisure, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Chelsea Jade, Nadia Reid, Die!Die!Die!, Leroy Clampitt, Aldous Harding, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Skinny Hobos, Kimbra, Aaradhna, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and Balu Brigada.

Smokefree Tangata Beats standout successes include Alien Weaponry, Strangely Arousing, and Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have 10 singles all certified gold or platinum.