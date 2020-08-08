The postponement of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will allow for a "bigger and better" tournament, Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones says.

The ICC announced today the event, to be held in New Zealand, would be moved from 2021 to February and March 2022.

Tauranga was one of six host cities, with Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval preparing to host five pool matches and one semifinal of the cup's 31 matches.

Jones said he would be surprised if that allotment changed with the postponement.

"I would be very surprised if they didn't stick to loosely the same sort of tournament and split of venues.

"I'm sure Tauranga will continue to be looking to get six games again, including a semifinal."

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones. Photo / File

Jones said the ICC's decision was probably the right one, and the only one that could have been made under the circumstances with Covid-19 and border restrictions.

"I think it was probably an inevitable call. I think also, it's got the potential to be an even bigger and better event in 12 months time."

While he was sure Kiwis would have come out in force, the prospect of potentially holding the event without the fans, families and friends of the international teams would have "taken the gloss off".

He said the international schedule for the Black Caps had not yet come out due to delays including waiting for the women's world cup decision.

"We hope now to hear with a bit more clarity in the next few weeks about what an international season looks like for us. The things we are hearing is that it is looking very promising as long as teams can get into the country.

"Everyone's very eager to see a very full International Cricket cricket season."

Jones said the "silver lining" of the postponement was that it would give Bay Oval more time to finish various improvement projects, including adding more public toilets, training facilities and media facilities.

"And possibly even the addition to our pavilion we are working hard towards.

"I think we'll see a much more improved Bay Oval."

He said the postponement would not have any significant financial cost for the oval.

Rebecca Yee, women's cricket officer with Bay of Plenty Cricket, said the announcement was a little disappointing but the delay would allow more time to build up local interest and participation in the women's game.