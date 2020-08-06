Tauranga police need the public's help to find a local man who they say failed to turn up to court last month.

Detective Brian Dudley said police were looking for 27-year-old Chevron Lingman.

Dudley said Lingman was sought in relation to driving matters and a breach of bail.

A warrant for arrest had been issued after he failed to appear in the Tauranga District Court on July 27, he said.



Dudley said Lingman was known to frequent the Welcome Bay area.

Advertisement

Anyone knowing his whereabouts should call the Tauranga police on 07 577 4300.