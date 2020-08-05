Two Bay of Plenty Lotto players have won a share of last night's $1 million First Division prize.

The tickets, sold at Countdown Fairy Springs in Rotorua and the Pāpāmoa Beach Superette, were two of six to win $166,667 in last night's live Lotto draw.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Meanwhile, Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $38 million.

"$38 million is life-changing," Lotto NZ head of communications and corporate social responsibility Marie Winfield said.

"If a single player is lucky enough to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, it will be the second largest prize ever won in New Zealand.

"Winning Powerball has a huge ripple effect – so many people benefit from that one little yellow ticket, the win is felt right throughout the winner's community."

Strike Four was won by a player from Mosgiel, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Mosgiel New World.

The winning numbers for last night's draw were: 22, 20, 5, 9, 19 and 24. Bonus ball 6. Powerball 4.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

• Oratia Superette, Auckland

• The Bookshop and Lotto, Huntly

• Pāpāmoa Beach Superette, Pāpāmoa

• Countdown Fairy Springs, Rotorua

• Temuka New World, Temuka

• Roxburgh Supervalue, Roxburgh