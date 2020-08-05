A $28 million package of 'shovel ready' roading and water projects in Ōmokoroa will soon get underway after receiving a $14m grant from the government.

The funding, announced by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford, has been allocated as part Western Bay of Plenty District Council's application to the $3 billion Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) fund.

It will support residential, industrial and commercial development in Ōmokoroa and will create 150 new jobs in the process.

Western Bay District Council mayor Garry Webber said this was a significant infrastructure grant and highlighted the council's ability to work with central government on initiatives at a local level.



The council submitted sixteen applications totalling $515m to central government's infrastructure fund, for 'shovel ready' projects that can start within six months.

"We have put forward credible projects for central government economic stimulus funding and this is testament to meet the criteria," Webber said.

"It is also a reflection of the sound planning work we have done over recent years and reflects the spatial planning that will support all the land use development in Ōmokoroa in the years to come."

The sites which the grant will enable to get underway in the next six months are Prole Road Urbanisation, Western Avenue Urbanisation, new industrial land access road, Ōmokoroa Rd Urbanisation Stage 1 and Ōmokoroa Urbanisation Stage 2.

The council estimated by 2060 the Ōmokoroa Peninsula would be fully developed and home to an estimated 12,000 residents.

"This funding has the potential to be transformational for the Ōmokoroa area and ensure that all current and future residents have a great quality of life," Webber said.