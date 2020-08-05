

We are mortified to read that mayor Tenby Powell feels he has lost the support of the community (News, August 3).

He may well have lost the support of the nasty fringe of society who write abusive emails to our elected councillors. But he has not lost our support, or that, we suspect, of most of the community.

For years our councils have let important issues languish.

Powell has helped to quickly and efficiently resolve some of them. We applaud the sorting out of the land transfer at the Elms, the pathway around Mauao, and the collaboration with the regional council and the Western Bay of Plenty Council.

We look forward to real action over rubbish and recycling, an issue which successive councils have put in the too-hard basket.

Ann and Basil Graeme

Tauranga



Yes, people still use cheques

The banks do not do us any favours.

We lend them our money to allow them to make vast sums of money in loans and investments.

Advertisement

We are elderly people who find it very difficult to do much on a computer - frankly, we just don't trust them.

There are others like us, I know many of them.

When we pay bills to people out of our area we send them a cheque, we have always done this and we feel safe doing it.

Why then do the banks suddenly decide that they will do away with cheques?

This is a gross infringement of our rights to handle our money the way we wish to so do.

If others feel the same way maybe this is a good time to complain. (Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

Advertisement

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz