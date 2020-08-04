Tauranga artist Brylee Courtney has been named the winner of the Miles Art Awards 'People's Choice' Award.

Courtney's winning entry is an acrylic on canvas titled Black Arena which was chosen from among 40 finalist artworks by public vote.

Also winning the Ethel MacMillan Award, her acrylic on canvas entry title Black Arena reflects Courtney's interest in abstract art and organic form.

The judges said Courtney's winning style was heavily influenced by abstract art from the minimalist period which includes the late Ralph Hotere's iconic Black Paintings

Brylee Courtney's 'Black Arena' artwork won the Miles Art Awards- People's Choice Award Photo / Supplied

Courtney's award-winning artwork focused on creating tonal range and depth through the use of black and white mediums such as acrylic, oil paint, charcoal and ink.

An exhibition of finalists and winners artworks being held at Tauranga Art Gallery closes on August 12.

Exhibition manager Duane Moyle earlier said about 100 entries were whittled down by the judging panel to 40 finalists.

Moyle said there was a huge variety of works in the exhibition, and the entries showcased a wide range of art mediums, including paintings and installations.

"Some of the artworks are quite challenging but others are more traditional. There is definitely something for everybody and the artworks are for sale."

The other category winners were announced on March 13.

Israel Randell was named the Supreme Award winner for her work Wahi Ngaro, 2019 - a striking installation of electroluminescent wire.

The 2020 Miles Art Awards is made possible by the Venetta Miles Trust, The Incubator and the Friends of Tauranga Art Gallery and the Bay of Plenty Times.

The Awards are named after one of the gallery's original donors, Venetta Miles, who is remembered for her foresight and generosity.

The Incubator Emerging Artist Award went to Adrienne Ranson, Kevin McCardell won the Tauranga Mayor's Award, and Zig Beatnik was awarded the Friends of the Tauranga Art Gallery Award.

To take a virtual tour of the exhibition visit the gallery's website.

