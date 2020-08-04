There is now a two-hour time limit to park on the street in the Tauranga city centre.

This is to help keep free parking available for shoppers and business customers, Tauranga City Council said in statement today.

Parking signs are being updated progressively to P120 during the next two weeks. Parking officers will start enforcing the new two-hour time limit in each street as the parking signs are updated to P120.

The two-hour time limit applies to all streets between Harington St and Second Ave, except where P15, P30 and P60 spaces are signposted.

Advertisement

Time restrictions for on-street parking now apply from Monday to Saturday, 8am–4pm.



Parking points to note:

• Normal fees apply at the all-day off-street car parks and the two parking buildings.

All on-street car parking in the city centre is free.

• There's a two hour time limit and then you must move your vehicle to a paid parking area.

• The two-hour time limit applies to all streets between Harington St and Second Ave, except where P15, P30 and P60 spaces are signposted.

• Time restrictions for on-street parking applies Monday to Saturday, 8am – 4pm.

• Three short-term off-street car parks are free. These are: Library/Council car park; Masonic car park; and Devonport Rd car park. Time restrictions for these car parks apply 9am – 3pm, Monday to Friday.

• Free parking with a two-hour time limit is a trial to help support local businesses. Staff will monitor the trial and report back to the council by the end of November, 2020.