By saying no to a brew, Tauranga has raised more than $23,000 for Dry July, making it the third-highest city contribution in the country.

Tauranga had 170 people officially sign up to the charity campaign and raised $23,129, trailing behind Wellington participants who raised $37,200, and Auckland that raised $83,100.

Despite a year of uncertainty, over 7,600 Kiwis raised more than $970,000 this year.

Dry July is a fundraiser that encourages people to go alcohol-free for the month and raise funds for people affected by cancer, and the Dry July NZ Trust launched in New Zealand in 2012.

Money raised by this year's participants will help fund Look Good Feel Better as well as the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand (PCFNZ) and Bowel Cancer New Zealand which were new beneficiaries added this year.

To date, Dry July has inspired 45,000 Kiwis to go dry, raising $6 million for people affected by cancer in New Zealand.

Providing funds to these three cancer charities allows the trust to make targeted impacts, helping to improve the comfort and wellbeing of the patients and loved ones of those affected by cancer.

Donations for the 2020 campaign close at the end of August, after which Dry July beneficiary organisations will receive funding to implement the planned projects.

Donattions are still open and information on this can be found on the campaign's website.

Beneficiaries for Dry July 2020

• Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand (PCFNZ) program Prost-FIT

• Bowel Cancer New Zealand charity specialist nurses

• Look Good Feel Better free community-based programmes for people facing any cancer