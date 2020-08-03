Speed reductions around Western Bay schools are among proposed speed limit changes out for public feedback.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is undertaking a partial review of its speed limits bylaw and is proposing a 40kmh variable speed limit around seven urban schools at peak opening and closing times.

Additionally, the council is looking to install permanent active warning signs at five rural schools to encourage motorists to reduce speed during peak opening and closing times.

Variable limits, set at 40kmh, are proposed around the school zones of Katikati Primary, Katikati College, Waihi Beach, Oropi, Maketu, Paengaroa and Te Puke Intermediate schools.

Active warning advisory speed signs are proposed at Rangiuru, Pongakawa, Omokoroa No 1, Whakamarama and Pukehina schools.

Council's deputy CEO and infrastructure manager Gary Allis said all the proposals were directly in response to requests from the community from which council's policy committee requested a partial review of speed limits.

"We have had numerous requests for speed limit changes around schools since the last review in 2015," he said.

"The proposed changes take into consideration the environment around each of the schools. Some are best suited for variable speed limits set at 40kmh and others are better suited for active warning signs to raise motorists awareness they are entering a rural school zone."

In addition to the proposals for schools, the council has a number of speed limit changes to 38 roads across the district – with the exception of any state highways which are not under council's jurisdiction.

These changes are also in response to community requests, which were subject to technical assessment by the council's roading staff. The proposed speed changes are influenced by residential subdivision growth and increased traffic on council's roading network.

Other proposed changes in the review include a default speed limit of 50kmh for all urban traffic areas. This means all new roads created as a result of subdivision would default to 50kmh rather than requiring a bylaw review process to set the speed limit.

The proposals are part of a partial (not a whole-of network) review of the council's bylaw.

The council will do a comprehensive review of speed limits following government finalising pending changes to the legislation governing the way councils set speed limits.

The Draft Speed Limit Bylaw 2020 is out for public consultation from today until September 4.

To read the full Draft Speed Limits Bylaw 2020, view which roads are under review and provide feedback visit: haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/speedlimits.

