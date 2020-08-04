OPINION:

Given the option to drive through Tauranga's centre or take the toll road, I choose the toll road every time.

Why not pay tolls if it means getting better roads?

It was reported this week that paying a road toll could be a reality for the next 20-odd years in the Bay of Plenty on both Takitimu Dr and the Tauranga Eastern Link.

So we better start getting used to it.

As a young freshly licensed driver I used to complain. But only because I would always forget I'd taken the toll road and end up with a dreaded fine in the mail that cost almost three times the amount the original toll would have if I'd just remembered to pay.

Now I keep my tolling account topped up so I never forget to pay a toll.

The TEL, between Te Maunga in Tauranga and Paengaroa, was made a toll road in 2015 and was used to leverage loans allowing the road to be built quicker and now it is used to repay the loans.

It makes travelling from parts of Tauranga to Rotorua and vice-versa that much quicker.

The purpose of Tauranga's Takitimu Dr, formerly known as Route K, was to repay the cost of its purchase to the National Land Transport Fund.

It's estimated that it won't be until 2044 that the debt for the TEL will be fully paid off and 2041 for Takitimu Dr.

People arguing road tolls should stay say tolling was used to fund roads much sooner than would have otherwise been possible and there was massive public support for tolling in Tauranga when they were consulted back in 2009.

Those in support say without the toll taxpayers would have to foot the bill or other roading projects would need to be cut to help pay for it.

On the flip side, people against the idea say the tolls need to go to help decrease traffic congestion in the city. They say it will take precious time to plan and build roading and infrastructure and we need quick wins for the city - plus it's too costly for people to use the toll road every day.

But I don't believe we should take any short cuts when it comes to the future of the city's roading and infrastructure.

And it only becomes costly if you forget to pay your toll. Plus, you don't have to take the road toll every day. Motorists have a choice whether or not to take the scenic route through town or pay their way on the toll road.

Some of our region's roads are in pretty bad nick and we seem to keep complaining about that too. Could more toll roads be built across the Bay of Plenty to improve traffic congestion? I think it's worth exploring.

Nothing is free in this world except love and kindness - so let's pay a little now for the future.

Road tolls are fine if they get us good roading in the future that we may not otherwise get.