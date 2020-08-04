I have just read the article re: speeding (News, July 31), and I do understand that speeding drivers are a problem.

Also, a large problem that I find while driving - which I do a lot of in my employment - is the slow drivers who don't pull over and don't care how many other motorists are behind them.

Equally at fault are the police, whom I have seen do nothing about it.

If you want to drive slow, stay home. (Abridged)

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa



Not getting a fair deal



Great news that Rotorua and Western Bay of Plenty are getting decisions and funding for shovel-ready projects.

What about us in Tauranga? Are we missing out again on Government funding?

Meanwhile, Tauranga ratepayers are forking out more funds to expand the city once again for new residents.

Time to stop, we are not getting a fair deal, so let central government pay for an expanding Tauranga. (Abridged)

Russell Wenn

Oropi



Quiet word, cyclists



This is a message to cyclists.

At times I drive a hybrid car and when it is running on battery it is "very, very quiet".

If I toot you to indicate that I am near you, please don't give me "the fingers" or a mouthful of abuse.

I am simply trying to keep you safe. I have been hit and bowled twice by a cyclist simply because I didn't hear them.

First time was my fault, I was a child and didn't look both ways before crossing the road, and never heard him coming.

Fortunately, there was no traffic in either direction and I lived to tell the tale. The second time I was on the pavement on a main street in Wellington and, again, simply did not hear him coming.

Vera Prince

Welcome Bay



Won't lose sleep

Yesterday, I spent $10 at The Warehouse buying some new pillows.

Very cheap but, as I am a pretty sound sleeper, I'm sure they will suffice just fine.

Will I spend the minimum $17 fee at the council's transfer station to get rid of my old pillows?

Yep, right after hell freezes over.

Andrew Lattimore

Mount Maunganui

