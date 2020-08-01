A Tauranga Lotto player has struck it lucky winning $250,000 in Strike Four.

They were one of two players to win in last night's draw with the other coming from Otago. The Tauranga ticket was sold at AJ's Lotto in Tauranga.

Meanwhile, Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $34 million.

"High jackpots capture the imagination of Kiwis all around the country and we know Kiwis will be dreaming about what they would do if they won $34 million with Powerball on Wednesday," said Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

Advertisement

"We're expecting Lotto stores around the country to be busy, so players should get in early to make sure they're in to win."

Anyone who bought their tickets from the winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 34, 16, 31 and 7. Bonus ball 20 and Powerball 2.

Meanwhile, Taupō holds the record as being the place with the third largest Powerball wins of all time, behind two in Auckland.

It was for $30.2 million sold at the Richmond Superette in September 2017.