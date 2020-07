Power is out to 200 properties in the Lower Kaimai.

According to the Powerco website the cause of the outage was a vehicle hitting a power pole about 12.01am.

The estimated restoration time is 2pm.

Meanwhile a car has crashed into a power pole on Milton Rd in Ōtumoetai this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the pole and power lines are down and work is being done to clear it.

One person received minor injuries.