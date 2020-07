Firefighters have contained two barns and a shelterbelt on fire in Whakamarama this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called at 4.30am to a shelterbelt and two barns "completely on fire" on Esdaile Rd, Whakamarama in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Three fire trucks were still battling the blaze but the fire had been contained, she said.

Police were also called to the scene.

There were no injuries.