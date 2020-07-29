The new road layout for Ngatai Rd in Ōtumoetai, which includes Tauranga's first two-way protected cycleway, will be completed this week.

The project was co-funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and steered by the local community and completed by Tauranga City Council.

Council's infrastructure general manager Nic Johansson said the project was one piece of the puzzle in minimising future congestion issues and supporting liveable, healthy and sustainable communities.

"We want to make it easier for more people to travel by bus, on bike, on foot and on mobility devices."



Advertisement

Ngatai Rd was chosen for the project as it was a key connection between Bellevue, Matua, Ōtumoetai, Pillans Point and the central city. With three schools in the area, it was also a road where concerns had been raised about speed and safety.

The council said the new layout addressed those concerns with a two-way cycleway, shared paths, various safe crossing points and several bus stop locations between the Ōtumoetai Rd roundabout and the Matua saltmarsh.

Parking on the eastern Carlton Reserve side of the road was also retained.

Although new to Tauranga, two-way cycle lanes are common in other New Zealand cities and around the world.

"This type of cycleway is safer for people on bikes and minimises the reduction in carparks," Johansson said.

'We anticipate a transition period as everyone adjusts to the new layout. We have rolled out an educational campaign and will continue to work with the community to minimise disruption'.