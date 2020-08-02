COMMENT

Covid-19 hit the world hard. In New Zealand we're lucky enough to have some sense of normality back.

And so does the property market.

Today OneRoof is releasing its latest property report and all signs point to things bouncing back.

Some real estate agents we spoke to have been rushed off their feet and are predicting a record month in Tauranga and experiencing a number of multi-offers in Rotorua, despite new data showing a slow recovery post-Covid-19 lockdown.

I don't know why but maybe New Zealanders moving home and needing a place to live could have an effect.

One real estate agent had heard of people buying homes, furniture and everything they needed to set up a new life at home in New Zealand, all from isolation.

Those with cancelled travel plans may now see themselves with a little extra money in the bank. Perhaps for a new mattress or a new car. But assets are a great investment and the property market doesn't seem to have taken the hit it could have.

Now could be the time to buy.

Ever since buying a house I've taken an interest in looking at local listings and what properties sell for in my area. I've been blown away by the rapid rise in prices and while it may be slowing, it doesn't seem to be taking a step back.

The OneRoof website shows recent sales near me as between $412,000 and $518,000. A nearby suburb has anything between $337,000 and $800,000.

Today's 24-page OneRoof property report outlines changes in the market, what suburbs are worth and how they are recovering from the impacts of Covid-19 as well as the year's top sales and the latest property market insights and analysis.

It's a good glance at what is happening in your area, and a look at which suburbs are affordable and which are more pricey.

So take a look. You can't spend your savings on international holidays so why not buy a house and make an investment?

There's nothing like walking into a home that's yours.