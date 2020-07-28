A diesel slick in the Tauranga Bridge Marina is contained following an accident during boat refuelling.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council urban, industry and response compliance manager Stephen Mellor confirmed the council was notified of the slick near the refuelling station, about 2pm.

"At this stage the diesel is contained within the marina area.

"It is believed this was caused by an accident during boat refuelling."

Council's regulatory compliance staff are now monitoring the situation and Mellor said there was an avenue of enquiry to follow up.