Lockdown is over but our city is not fixed. TECT's $120 rebate cheque paid 25 per cent of a week's rent or half a family's grocery bill.

What would about $1 billion mean to Tauranga?

That is what would be available and would make a huge difference to the community if TECT as an organisation was wound up and proceeds distributed.

What would a financial injection of this magnitude do for the community? Homes could be saved, businesses saved or established, people could be employed, not to mention children being housed, fed and clothed. Those who provide the funds for TECT would be the beneficiary.

Instead funds are scattered to minor organisations.

I am not a TECT beneficiary but I do care for Tauranga's future its residents.

Maybe it is time for the beneficiaries to make the decision on the future of TECT with a binding referendum.

(Abridged)

Charles Evison

Ōtumoetai

Buses and app need to be reliable

I totally agree with Kiri Gillespie's article on the Tauranga buses. I have recently returned to using the bus to travel to and from work, after lockdown.

I have also found the Transit App very confusing as the bus I catch in the morning (the No. 1, which goes along Fraser St) is not there, according to the app. The following buses are listed on the Transit App.

The bus does show up, roughly according to the timetable. This seems to be the better way to travel and not to trust the app. I have waited for a bus in the morning at the time indicated on the app, but it doesn't turn up, initially showing as being two minutes and then it will flick to the next bus due according to the timetable.

I've complained to BayBus and this has been referred on to the staff member responsible for the app. However, I haven't had a reply from that person.

If the council wants the public to use the buses, they need to be reliable and the app needs to be reliable too.

Janet Parry

Tauranga South

Over the top

Columnist Bryan Gould's biased political views towards Jacinda Ardern are over the top and unbalanced.

Your cartoon portraying Judith Collins as devious for handing information to the Prime Minister regarding Iain Lees-Galloway, while showing Ardern as absolutely pure, was too much.

Where is your integrity and balance as a newspaper?

The elections are close and we require facts, not left-wing, fluffy opinions.

(Abridged)

S MacDougall

Hairini

