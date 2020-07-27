A slice of Tauranga history is displayed in the new Latitude Residences apartments, allowing residents a glimpse of the city's past.

Photos from history buff and well-known photographer Alf Rendell's book, Historic Tauranga From Above, chronicling the city from 1946 and 1956 are hanging in the building's lobbies.

In 2015, Rendell publish a 160-page book featuring the best of hundreds of aerial photographs.

Rendell died on December 27 last year, aged 102.

One of Alf Rendell's photographs that is now hanging in the Lattitude Residencies apartments. Photo / Supplied

The newly completed $35 million, six-level, luxury apartment building was officially opened on July 8.

Designed by Ignite Architects, the development includes 28 luxury freehold apartments with views of the Tauranga Harbour and Mount Maunganui.

Over the course of the project, the idea developed from gifting the book to the residents to using the images within the building as well, senior development manager Craig McCormick of Veros Property said.

"It's really special to have these iconic images of Tauranga incorporated into the project. It's the perfect finish," McCormick said.

Veros Property will be making a donation to the Waipuna Hospice as a way of thanks to Alf Rendell. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga Heritage Collections curator Fiona Keen helped Rendell with the books and said the fact that other people appreciated his photographs meant a lot to him.

"He really enjoyed sharing them and as a result was incredibly generous.

"He immediately said 'yes' when approached by Veros and would be 'tickled pink' with what they have done. I wish he was here to see it."

Veros will be making a donation in Rendell's name to the Waipuna Hospice, by way of thanking him for being able to incorporate his photos into the project.

Copies of the book can be purchased at Paper Plus and other local bookstores around Tauranga.