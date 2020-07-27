As a couple of in their 60s we too have been using the bus system constantly since we were able to during lockdown.

This was all over the city and even out to Te Puke - admittedly not to Welcome Bay - and contrary to Kiri Gillespie's rather negative comment piece we have found it superb.

The app does take a little to get used to it and then actually works great, timings have been spot on, drivers (mostly) pleasant and it's a relaxing way to travel.

The Bee Card will throw up some glitches but what new system doesn't? I can only recommend that people try it for themselves before they pass judgment.

Bruce Ingram

Pāpāmoa

Now we're talking

It was heartening to read Carmen Hall's report last Wednesday (News, July 22) about Aotearoa Agritech Unleashed, paving the way for the future with joint support from councils and led by government ministers Damien O'Connor and Phil Twyford.

The $11.4m for industry plans, covering horticulture through to fisheries right through to high school innovations, is no mean sneeze and neither is the claim that the Bay of Plenty has a large part to play.

Is the $84m Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures supporting the government's Fit for a Better World road map, or the other way around?

In relation, reported by Donna Russell in The Country, was an article about sustainability and regenerative practices, including diversity of crop ranging between 20 to 60 different plant species.

Now we're really talking. Building a soil sponge that will sequestrate the carbon that's currently out of kilter.

That's what I call a life-saver from ground roots and backed from the top by Fit for a Better World.

Gillian Cook

Tauranga

Stunning blooms

It is great to see the Taiwan Cherry, the harbinger of spring, coming into bloom.

I sometimes think we fail to appreciate its stunning red flowers which bring a joyous splash of colour to brighten those dismal winter days.

Richard Prince

Welcome Bay

