Tauranga City Council is urging the public to have their say on its 'community outcomes' before a survey closes this Sunday.

The council is refreshing the outcomes, which it uses as goals to determine how the city will look and feel in the future.

Public feedback on the outcomes is being sought through a survey which closes at 11pm on Sunday.

The council set five outcomes in 2017, and is looking to update those ahead of the Long-term Plan 2021-31.

The updated outcomes are:

• Tauranga is a city that values our natural environment and outdoor lifestyle, and actively works to protect and enhance it.

• Tauranga is a city that is well planned, with a variety of successful and thriving compact centres and resilient infrastructure.

• Tauranga is a city that attracts and supports a range of business and education opportunities, creating jobs and a skilled workforce.

• Tauranga is a city that recognises and values culture and diversity, and where people of all ages and backgrounds are included, feel safe, connected and healthy.

• Tauranga is a well-connected city, easy to move around and with a range of sustainable transport choices.

The outcomes were created from community feedback on various projects around the city. The purpose of the survey is to check to make sure the council interpreted them correctly and to find out which are important to the community.

Once adopted, the new outcomes will help set the council's strategic direction and will help prioritise resourcing and funding.

Over the coming year, there will be more opportunities to provide input into the Long-term Plan 2021-31 and the development of a vision for Tauranga.

The survey is available online at www.tauranga.govt.nz/outcomes. Printed survey forms are available at city libraries and the 91 Willow St service centre.