I have just visited the Te Maunga Transfer Station where I discovered, the hard way, that the minimum charge to dump general rubbish is now $17.

I only had a few small items to dump and the main reason for my visit was to drop in recycling. No wonder more and more people are choosing to dump their rubbish on the side of the road.

I'm baffled as to why a minimum-charge regime should apply to what surely must be a user-pay scenario.

The only interaction I had with the service provider was with the worker on the weighbridge and I would have used up two minutes of their time - max.

Advertisement

Daylight robbery.

Andrew Lattimore

Tauranga

Community voices 'inspirational'

It was good to see so many Tauranga City Councillors at the Mount Maunganui Ratepayers, Residents and Retailers Association meeting on Tuesday night.

Even more notable was to listen to speakers who voiced the concept of a community wanting to plan its own suburb.

Wanting to live in an environment they conceived - rather than one foisted upon them by others.

Quite inspirational.

Maurice O'Reilly

Tauranga

Artist or criminal?

So let me get this right. If I send pictures or videos of naked men I could be liable to criminal charges.

Advertisement

Yet if I show the same pictures or videos in Te Papa, it's called art and that's okay.

It's a strange world we live in.

Robert England

Pāpāmoa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

Advertisement

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

Advertisement

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz