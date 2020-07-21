Some letter writers seem to be under the impression the design of a cycleway on Pilot Bay has been agreed upon and it will result in a loss of car parking spaces.

Our council's website has made it clear for the past week that the issue is to be considered by the community and states, "We will work with the community to develop some trial designs".

The only plan put forward so far is the rejected 2018 plan which would have removed one car parking space only.

The logical solution would be to place the cycleway on the ocean side of The Mall and replace the parallel parks with angle parks which would greatly increase parking availability.

One traffic lane only travelling north would leave ample space for angle parking and improve the convenience for both car drivers and cyclists.

John Douglas

Mount Maunganui



Do whole thing properly

Two weeks ago, on a wet and windy weekend, we had 10 people from of an extended family staying downtown at The Mount.

Notwithstanding the weather, they all commented on the shortage of car parking on the streets. (The motel provided two car parks).

Advertisement

The next weekend, sunny, cold and calm, and this time with a different group of people, I noted that car parking downtown at The Mount was at a premium.

If the council really wants to proceed with its crazy idea of removing some 220 car parks why doesn't it do the whole thing properly?

Take for roading several metres on the seaward side of Marine Parade and the Pilot Bay Mall, and at the same time provide for angle parking on both sides of each road. A bit of lateral thinking would keep everybody happy, admittedly at significant cost.

(Abridged)

Bill Capamagian

Tauranga



Congratulations

Congratulations to the three successful TECT candidates; Bill Holland, Peter Farmer and Natalie Bridges.

And to those who had a go at getting elected - good for you.

There will be many mouths to feed and homeless to be housed over the next months and possibly years and TECT will be a community cornerstone during these challenging times.

Advertisement

I wish you well and to those 4056 fellow Goodhists who gave me their tautoko (vote) merci beaucoup and kia ora to you all.

Tommy Wilson

Tauranga



The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz