Two people have moderate injuries after a two-car crash in Whakamarama.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Youngson Rd and Old Highway about 11.15am, a police spokeswoman said.

There is a cordon at the intersection of Whakamarama Rd and Youngson Rd where traffic is being diverted.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and two people have been taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.