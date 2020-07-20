The winners of this year's Bay of Plenty Smokefreerockquest competition in the solo/duo category have been announced.

The top Bay of Plenty solo/duos were Bri Hilton from Taupō-nui-a-Tia College (first), and Mabel George from Mt Maunganui College (second).

16-year-old Bri spent a month creating her winning song, Twenty Twenty, which was inspired by the concept of time and how fast paced life was.

"[The song] talks about the afterlife and how fast the days are moving towards it," she said.

"It talks about my worries on how life is so short and moves way too quickly for my liking. I was not expecting to win, it was just a fun project to work towards.

"It's a great opportunity for me and I'm so grateful to be considered for nationals."

The competing bands in the region are currently in the process of submitting their video entries for consideration. Entries for the band category close on Friday, with the winners announced on August 7.

Along with the announcement of the three bands there will be the Musicianship Award, Best Song, Best Vocal, Rockshop Electronic Assist Performance Award, APRA Lyrics Award, and the ZM Best Song.

Smokefree Tangata Beats is run alongside Smokefreerockquest with a focus on the unique cultural identity of Aotearoa New Zealand and the South Pacific. Entries for this programme also close on Friday with the winners announced July 31.

Smokefreerockquest founder and director Pete Rainey said at the regional level some entrants were already demonstrating the "stand out factor" which could see them achieve music career success.

"It's fascinating for us to look back at success stories like Kimbra, Marlon Williams and Broods where we could see the star factor right back at the regional level.

"Each event gives a new cohort of bands the opportunity to take their obsession with music and develop the organisational and stagecraft skills that will help them become another Kiwi music success."

The top regional bands and solo/duos submit new footage for selection as finalists to play off at the Smokefreerockquest national final in Auckland on Saturday, September 12, with the Smokefree Tangata Beats national final held the night before.

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners' prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners which include $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package, and a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends. There is also the Musicianship Award, the APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association) Lyric Award, Rockshop Electronic Performance Award, Best Song Award, and Smokefree Vocals Award.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest include Broods, Marlon Williams, Robinson, Fazerdaze, Drax Project, Six60, Leisure, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Chelsea Jade, Nadia Reid, Die!Die!Die!, Leroy Clampitt, Aldous Harding, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Skinny Hobos, Kimbra, Aaradhna, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and Balu Brigada.

Smokefree Tangata Beats standout successes include Alien Weaponry, Strangely Arousing, and Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have ten singles all certified gold or platinum.