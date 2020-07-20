A severe weather watch will be in force for parts of the upper North Island later this week with a moderate chance of severe gales on the eastern slopes of the Kaimai Range.

On Wednesday and Thursday, from Northland to Coromandel Peninsula and the eastern slopes of the Kaimai Range there is moderate confidence, a 40 per cent likelihood, of severe westerly gales.

According to Metservice, strong to gale-force west to southwest winds will sweep across the country.

Meanwhile over Hawkes Bay south of Hastings and Tararua District there is low

confidence of severe gales on Wednesday and moderate chance on Thursday.

A large high is expected to bring mostly settled weather to the country,on Friday and Saturday.