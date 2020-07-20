The Rydges is the third Rotorua hotel to be used for managed isolation. Photo / Andrew Warner 170720aw06.JPG

A month ago, around 10pm, 232 people were bused to Rotorua for a two-week stint in managed isolation at either the Ibis or Sudima hotel.

News the city was home to returning Kiwis, potentially with Covid-19, was met with outrage.

There was anger it hadn't been communicated beforehand, allegations it had been done under the cover of darkness and rumours occupants were leaving the hotels.

There was fear when the first case of someone with Covid-19 in managed isolation arose. Even though anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 while in managed isolation will get moved to quarantine in Auckland.

Now a third Rotorua hotel is set to be used for managed isolation but this time, the Government has learned from its previous mistake.

On Friday the Government told local media the Rydges would be the third hotel to host returning Kiwis and yesterday Te Arawa kaumātua held a short karakia and blessing at the hotel before the arrival of occupants over the next three days.

I hope when more hotels are announced, whether it be here or in another city, locals will follow the Government's lead when it comes to learning from previous mistakes.

Rotorua is a city of manaakitanga. We welcome visitors with open arms. Extending those open arms is important to Te Arawa. As kaumātua Monty Morrison told the Rotorua Daily Post it is important to Māori to welcome visitors no matter what the circumstances.

Morrison is on a national committee which meets weekly for updates on isolation hotels. Every visitor isolating in Rotorua is given a welcome pack.

The news Ibis and Sudima would be isolation hotels was not spread well by the Government and it was not received well by the community.

But this time the Government has informed us. They've done it right this time.

Now is also Rotorua's chance to do it right and spread its arms, and show the rest of the country what true manaakitanga is.