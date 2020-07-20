I would like to ask the cyclists who seem to be the ones demanding that The Mall, at Pilot Bay, be converted into a cycling thoroughfare for them, with the potential loss of 125 parking spaces, as to how many of them actually stop and enjoy the view or the beach.

I have seldom seen cyclists with children on their bikes with buckets, spades and towels who then stop for hours to enjoy the beach as it is a safe haven for in particular younger children or when the ocean side is too rough.

It would seem to me that generally cyclists just ride through when they could just as easily use Maunganui Rd, turn right and then cycle past the surf club into Marine Parade.

The proposed loss of parking spaces on top of those lost with the installation of pedestrian crossings is basically unacceptable to beach users and residents and should not be tolerated.

The council, like the past council, should shelve this proposal indefinitely because it should have significantly more important issues to address, at this Covid-19 time, rather than revisiting issues that will have a negative impact on residents and users of Pilot Bay.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

Well done to council

I would like to add my voice to the many people who live in the Mount and Tauranga who are delighted that our council is taking small steps towards slightly reducing the monopoly held by cars in the Mount area.

We have heard from many parents who enjoyed riding their bikes with their kids along The Mall and Marine Parade during the level 4 lockdown.

It is sad that they don't do it any more because they find it too dangerous.

Cycling is a practical, healthy and fun way to get outdoors and get around the city. It should also be safe. Putting the cycle path between the parked cars and the footpath is common around the world and has been shown to be safe when properly designed.

The eastern side of Cameron Rd between Elizabeth St and 15th Ave has operated successfully like this for the last decade. The proposed consultation and one-way trial in the Mount are part of the process of getting the design right.

Well done to our councillors and city staff who are looking to the future.

(Abridged)

Andrew Thorpe

Welcome Bay

Green spaces are not the solution

In the Bay of Plenty Times of July 13 solutions to fix the CBD were reported. The reason the CBD is dying is because of the lack of carparks.

When my husband and I came to Tauranga 16 years ago we often parked in the Elizabeth St carpark building until all the lower levels were leased out.

Being elderly we were forced to use the upper floors and once found the lift was inoperable and were forced to use the stairs.

That is the last time we parked in the building. We seldom come to the CBD now due to the lack of parking.

Green spaces are not the solution to encourage shoppers back to the CBD.

(Abridged)

Judy Webb

Ohauiti

