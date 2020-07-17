A changing of the guard and bestowing of an honour were part of the recent Bay of Plenty Education Trust's annual meeting.

Tauranga lawyer Nick Earl has taken the reins as the trust's chairman. Earl, who is a director at Lyon O'Neale Arnold lawyers, said it was "an honour and privilege to become chairman of such an incredible local charity".

"The Trust has a proud history of advancing education for young people in the Bay of Plenty since 1985," he said.

"Just one of its many achievements is the issuing of over $1.5 million in scholarships to Eastern and Western Bay of Plenty teenagers to support them in their tertiary studies in the fields of science, technology and emerging industries."

Earl takes over the chairman role from Roger Loveridge who will remain on the board as a trustee. Past trustee and Emeritus Trustee recipient Peter Wood said Loveridge's eight years as chairman were testimony to the good job he did and the high regard present and past trustees held him in.

"He is one of the trust's longest-serving chairs and has had a stabilising influence on the trust and its growth."

Earl described Loveridge as a role model and an exceptional chairman.

"Roger leaves big shoes to fill, however, I am looking forward to embracing the challenge and continuing to work with my fellow trustees to further advance education in the Bay of Plenty."

Retiring trustee John Burn was awarded the Emeritus Trustee honour at the annual meeting, in recognition of his many decades of exemplary service. He joins Brian Scantlebury, Michael Batchelor and Peter Wood as Emeritus Trustee recipients.

Bay of Plenty Education Trust Emeritus Trustee recipient John Burn (left) with outgoing chairman Roger Loveridge. Photo / Supplied

Wood said the most recent Emeritus Trustee recipient had provided considered and excellent counsel on decisions over the years.

Burn, who was Owens Services BOP Limited managing director, initially represented Bob Owens on the trust from its 1985 conception.

Ten years later he went on to become a trustee which was a good fit for his passion for education, general business, financial matters, and dedication to serving the community. He was an inaugural and long-serving member of the trust's investment committee, including a two-year stint as committee chairman.

The Bay of Plenty Education Trust has awarded scholarships to 327 students since its inception. The most recent recipients are Oscar Lee (Aquinas College), Olivia Steed (Bethlehem College), Kieva Dunlop (Katikati College), Jordon York and Jonathan Tomlinson (Mt Maunganui College), Briar Petrie and Maeve Sutcliffe (Ōtūmoetai College), Elliott Cope (Pāpāmoa College), Aidan Everitt and Alexander (Alex) Jenkin (Tauranga Boys' College), Holly Ryan and Kalei Evans (Tauranga Girls' College), Dylan Shepherd (Te Puke High School), Samantha Burr (Edgecumbe College), Ankita Painuly (Tarawera High School), Pippi Jones and Chloe Brown (Trident High School), Timothy Blakeway (Whakatāne High School) and Corban Taylor (Ōpōtiki High School).

The trust also runs a Future Leaders Programme created to help secondary school students develop their leadership skills. It is targeted at keen and determined students who have not gained such an opportunity.

The trust is a supporter of the Instep Programme run by Priority One, and its Eastern Bay of Plenty equivalent, the ToiEDA. Both focus on collaboration and bridging the gap between secondary schools and businesses.

Current trustees of the Bay of Plenty Education Trust are Nick Earl, Roger Loveridge, Tom Beswick, Terri Eggleton, Richard Dey, John Revington and Peter Tootell.