The results are in for the Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust 2020 Election of Trustees.

The three candidates elected to be trustees are Natalie Bridges, Peter Farmer and Bill Holland.

Holland topped the votes with 7702, Farmer received 6988 and Bridges 6164.

The official result was determined after the scrutiny of all returned voting papers and counting of valid votes. The voter return percentage was 29.94 per cent, being 14,634 votes of which 45.76% voted online.

Existing trustee Amanda Sutcliffe retired at this election.

2020 TECT Trustee Election

(Election of three trustees)

Bill Holland: 7702

Peter Farmer: 6988

Natalie Bridges: 6164

Rachael Gemming: 5080

Tommy Kapai Wilson: 4045

Sharon Kletchko: 1969

Phil King: 1898

Valerie Rowe-Mitchell: 1821

Peter White: 1426

Ron Chamberlain: 1016

Stephen Wheeler: 712

Richard van Der Jagt: 639

Christine Wade 547

Informal: 38

Blank Voting Papers: 5