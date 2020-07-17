The results are in for the Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust 2020 Election of Trustees.
The three candidates elected to be trustees are Natalie Bridges, Peter Farmer and Bill Holland.
Holland topped the votes with 7702, Farmer received 6988 and Bridges 6164.
The official result was determined after the scrutiny of all returned voting papers and counting of valid votes. The voter return percentage was 29.94 per cent, being 14,634 votes of which 45.76% voted online.
Existing trustee Amanda Sutcliffe retired at this election.
2020 TECT Trustee Election
(Election of three trustees)
Bill Holland: 7702
Peter Farmer: 6988
Natalie Bridges: 6164
Rachael Gemming: 5080
Tommy Kapai Wilson: 4045
Sharon Kletchko: 1969
Phil King: 1898
Valerie Rowe-Mitchell: 1821
Peter White: 1426
Ron Chamberlain: 1016
Stephen Wheeler: 712
Richard van Der Jagt: 639
Christine Wade 547
Informal: 38
Blank Voting Papers: 5