Drivers should expect delays as night work takes place across the Bay Link site over the next week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a release service ducts would be installed on State Highway 2 near the Bayfair roundabout from Monday to Thursday.

Lane closures will be in place on the approaches to, and around, the Bayfair roundabout while this work is under way. A 30km/h speed limit currently applies in this area.

Overnight on Tuesday, temporary drainage works will be carried out around the Baypark roundabout. There will be lane closures in place while this work is under way. A 50km/h temporary speed limit is in place on SH29A near Baypark for the duration of the Bay Link project.

These night works will take place between 8pm and 5am to minimise disruption to motorists.

Please drive with caution through the project site, reduce your speed and follow the directions provided on traffic management signage.

While Waka Kotahi endeavours to minimise any disturbance for local residents, this work may generate some noise.

In the event of unsuitable weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work will be carried out on the next suitable nights. Motorists are encouraged to visit journeys.nzta.govt.nz for up to date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users and local residents for their patience.

For more information about the Bay Link project, visit nzta.govt.nz/baylink