I would like to add my voice to the many concerned residents about the poor roading decisions at the Mount.

Serious cyclists have much better choices than using the downtown Mount roads.

With their heads over the handle-bars and at times breaking the speed limit, I'm not sure they are enjoying the beach or the view.

Please keep the area for people who need to come by car, i.e. disabled, families, and the public who want to spend time on the beach, swim, surf and take their boats out.

Putting a cycle track on the inside of cars is a recipe for disaster, what with car doors opening and children in the space.

First 50 car park spaces were abolished and replaced with a sterile, hot area and now another 125 spaces are to go.

It is time the council learns from its mistakes.



AM Gribben

Mount Maunganui

Traffic flow has not been improved with the new 15th Ave lights, suggests a reader. Photo / Supplied

Traffic flow

The Tauranga City Council said in the Bay of Plenty Times that the new lights on 15th Ave have improved traffic flow.

The photo above is now how the traffic is flowing from the tunnel at Welcome Bay every day at 11.35am which has only started since the new lights were installed.

So the new lights haven't at all improved any traffic flow, they have made it worse, and this council haven't worked that out yet.

Alan Ryan

Welcome Bay

