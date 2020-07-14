A brolly will be the top item on the list when leaving the house tomorrow morning as heavy rain is set to hit the region.

Metservice issued a heavy rain watch for the Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke from 3am tomorrow through to 3am Friday.

Periods of hard downpours were expected throughout the day and rainfall amounts could approach warning criteria.

The rain was a result of a strong, moist easterly airstream, ahead of a deep low over the

Tasman Sea.

Downpours were already scheduled to hit the Upper North Island today.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning had also been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula.

This was set to last from 11pm tonight for 24 hours.

About 100 to 120mm of rain was set to fall with peak rates expected during Thursday morning.